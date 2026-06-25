3 Wishes - Song by diamond* featuring Sk8star

diamond* has been on a solid run as of late. After dropping a collaborative album with YSL labelmate Tezzus, the artist looks to continue establishing himself. A new album called jubilee is on the horizon. But first, he is here with the new song, "3 Wishes," featuring Sk8star. Overall, these two artists combine their knack for melody and create some solid musical chemistry. Both artists clearly have a mastery over their own sounds, and it makes for a compelling collaboration.
Release Date: June 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: jubilee
Quotable Lyrics from 3 Wishes
Finna jump inside her pussy like a cannonball
I'm on Percocets and molly, just no Adderall (No Adderall, woah, woah)
Finna run two of my fingers on her camel toe (Her camel toe, woah-woah)
Bought her Van Cleef and Chanel because I like this ho (Let's get it, let's get it)