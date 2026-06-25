3 Wishes - Song by diamond* featuring Sk8star

diamond* has been on a run, and with YSL backing behind him, he has dropped off another track, "3 Wishes" with Sk8star.

Finna jump inside her pussy like a cannonball I'm on Percocets and molly, just no Adderall (No Adderall, woah, woah) Finna run two of my fingers on her camel toe (Her camel toe, woah-woah) Bought her Van Cleef and Chanel because I like this ho (Let's get it, let's get it)

diamond* has been on a solid run as of late. After dropping a collaborative album with YSL labelmate Tezzus, the artist looks to continue establishing himself. A new album called jubilee is on the horizon. But first, he is here with the new song, "3 Wishes," featuring Sk8star. Overall, these two artists combine their knack for melody and create some solid musical chemistry. Both artists clearly have a mastery over their own sounds, and it makes for a compelling collaboration.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!