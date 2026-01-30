Zuminati - Album by Zukenee

Zukenee is an artist who has become quite popular over the past couple of years. He has amassed over 300K monthly listeners on Spotify and continues to grind. His position in the underground rap world is being cemented, and his latest project is proof of that. Zuminati is a nine-track project aided by a single feature from Sk8star. The songs are loud, and will blow out your speakers if you're not careful. But that is part of the appeal. It's not for everyone, and Zukenee understands that completely. Having said that, this project has bangers, and it's worth checking out.
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Zuminati
- Bait
- Glock Backshots ft. Sk8star
- Rich N***a
- ATL
- Ear Bleed
- Lokey
- Up My Geek
- Pyramid
- Suicide Note