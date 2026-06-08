DaBaby Settles With DaniLeigh’s Brother In Bowling Alley Fight Lawsuit

It looks like DaBaby has one less headache on his plate. According to TMZ, the “Suge” rapper settled the lawsuit filed against him by Brandon Bill$, DaniLeigh’s brother, over their altercation at a bowling alley in California. Court documents revealed that a notice of settlement was filed last Thursday that stated the matter will be dismissed in the next 45 days.

Although details of the settlement have not been made public, this particular saga has been well documented over the past few years. Brandon initially asked for $4M in damages after suing DaBaby and the bowling alley for the alleged injuries he sustained during the altercation.

During a deposition, Brandon provided his version of what went down at the bowling alley. He explained that the incident stemmed from DaBaby publicly disrespecting his sister on social media. DaBaby and DaniLeigh share a child together.

Brandon said that, in response to DaBaby insulting his family, he publicly vowed to fight the rapper if they crossed paths. That ultimately garnered the attention of blogs and hip-hop publications, who reported on his comments. When they actually saw each other, Brandon said that DaBaby approached him and told him, “I just want to slap you up a bit. I just want to slap you around a little bit.” Brandon also testified that DaBaby struck him first, leading to several other members of his entourage joining in. However, DaBaby said that Brandon was the aggressor in this situation.

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