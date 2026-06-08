DaBaby Settles With DaniLeigh’s Brother In Bowling Alley Fight Lawsuit

BY Aron A.
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DaBaby performs on Beale Street Music Fest's opening night at Liberty Bowl Park on Friday, April 29, 2022.Beale 23
DaBaby performs on Beale Street Music Fest's opening night at Liberty Bowl Park on Friday, April 29, 2022. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
One less lawsuit on DaBaby's plate.

It looks like DaBaby has one less headache on his plate. According to TMZ, the “Suge” rapper settled the lawsuit filed against him by Brandon Bill$, DaniLeigh’s brother, over their altercation at a bowling alley in California. Court documents revealed that a notice of settlement was filed last Thursday that stated the matter will be dismissed in the next 45 days.

Although details of the settlement have not been made public, this particular saga has been well documented over the past few years. Brandon initially asked for $4M in damages after suing DaBaby and the bowling alley for the alleged injuries he sustained during the altercation.

During a deposition, Brandon provided his version of what went down at the bowling alley. He explained that the incident stemmed from DaBaby publicly disrespecting his sister on social media. DaBaby and DaniLeigh share a child together. 

Brandon said that, in response to DaBaby insulting his family, he publicly vowed to fight the rapper if they crossed paths. That ultimately garnered the attention of blogs and hip-hop publications, who reported on his comments. When they actually saw each other, Brandon said that DaBaby approached him and told him, “I just want to slap you up a bit. I just want to slap you around a little bit.” Brandon also testified that DaBaby struck him first, leading to several other members of his entourage joining in. However, DaBaby said that Brandon was the aggressor in this situation.

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DaBaby Making A Comeback?

Meanwhile, DaBaby’s seen much success, thanks to the release of his single, “Pop Dat Thang.” The song’s gained steam on social media, making it the second song of his career to top three Billboard charts: Rhythmic Airplay, Rap Airplay, and Hot Rap Songs. An impressive feat for someone who has been cancelled for the better part of the past few years. 

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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