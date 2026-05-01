POP DAT THANG (Remix) — Song By DaBaby featuring GloRilla, YKNIECE, & Yung Miami

BY Tallie Spencer
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DaBaby doubles down on an already poppin' record and recruits the ladies.

One of DaBaby's most popular records in recent days just got an official remix. The club-ready record “POP DAT THANG (Official Remix),” now features a high-energy lineup that includes GloRilla, Yung Miami, and YKNIECE. The result is exactly what it sounds like on paper: loud, confident, and built to shake rooms.

Lyrically, the track stays locked into its mission. It’s all about confidence, movement, and commanding attention, making it an easy fit for clubs, parties, and social media. Each verse feels like its own statement, but together they build a track that never really lets up. Instead, it continues to build off the momentum of the original. With this remix, DaBaby doubles down on the record’s original appeal while elevating it with strong personalities across the board.

Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I dont get gassed
I gaslight
Face still beat from last night
Real bad b***h my cash right
Must of been a g***amn stripper in my past life

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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