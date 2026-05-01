POP DAT THANG (Remix) — Song By DaBaby featuring GloRilla, YKNIECE, & Yung Miami

One of DaBaby 's most popular records in recent days just got an official remix. The club-ready record “POP DAT THANG (Official Remix),” now features a high-energy lineup that includes GloRilla , Yung Miami, and YKNIECE. The result is exactly what it sounds like on paper: loud, confident, and built to shake rooms.

Lyrically, the track stays locked into its mission. It’s all about confidence, movement, and commanding attention, making it an easy fit for clubs, parties, and social media. Each verse feels like its own statement, but together they build a track that never really lets up. Instead, it continues to build off the momentum of the original. With this remix, DaBaby doubles down on the record’s original appeal while elevating it with strong personalities across the board.