The Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game" Is Inspired By Jordan's Retirement

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game" has an official release date of August 1st, per Sneaker Bar Detroit. The shoe draws its concept from Michael Jordan's retirement letter to the game of basketball.

Official images show both the shoe and its accompanying packaging in full detail. The overall presentation is more involved than a standard Air Jordan 1 release.

The upper uses a mix of dark brown suede, tan tumbled leather, and white leather panels. A dark Swoosh sits on the white midfoot panel.

Dark maroon hits the outsole, which adds a subdued contrast at the base. The heel carries embossed text reading "Much Love and Respect," referencing the tone of Jordan's retirement letter directly.

The packaging stands out from a standard Jordan Brand shoe box. It features a basketball leather texture printed across the exterior in orange, with a large Nike Swoosh on the side.

Inside the box, the shoe comes with a small basketball-shaped hang tag, an alternate set of red laces, and additional accessories that connect to the retirement theme.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game"

Image via Nike

Michael Jordan announced his first retirement from basketball in October 1993, shortly after winning his third consecutive NBA championship. The letter he released at the time expressed gratitude toward the game and the people involved in his career.

Jordan Brand has revisited that moment periodically through product storytelling, and the "Love The Game" AJ1 is the most direct reference to it in recent memory. The basketball-textured shoe box is a meaningful packaging choice that connects the product to the sport rather than treating it purely as a fashion item.

The alternate red laces inside give some a way to wear the shoe with a slightly different look. The combination of dark brown suede and tan leather gives this version of the AJ1 a warmer, earthier palette than most colorways on the silhouette.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game" Retail Price

Finally, the retail price of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game" will be $185 when they drop.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike