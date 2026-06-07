The Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game" Is Inspired By Jordan's Retirement

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-high-og-love-the-game-much-love-and-respect-dz5485-201
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game" releases this August and draws inspiration from Michael Jordan's retirement letter.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game" has an official release date of August 1st, per Sneaker Bar Detroit. The shoe draws its concept from Michael Jordan's retirement letter to the game of basketball.

Official images show both the shoe and its accompanying packaging in full detail. The overall presentation is more involved than a standard Air Jordan 1 release.

The upper uses a mix of dark brown suede, tan tumbled leather, and white leather panels. A dark Swoosh sits on the white midfoot panel.

Dark maroon hits the outsole, which adds a subdued contrast at the base. The heel carries embossed text reading "Much Love and Respect," referencing the tone of Jordan's retirement letter directly.

The packaging stands out from a standard Jordan Brand shoe box. It features a basketball leather texture printed across the exterior in orange, with a large Nike Swoosh on the side.

Inside the box, the shoe comes with a small basketball-shaped hang tag, an alternate set of red laces, and additional accessories that connect to the retirement theme.

Read More: "Joe Budden Podcast" Debates About Cardi B's Apology To Latto

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game"
air-jordan-1-high-og-love-the-game-much-love-and-respect-dz5485-201-1
Image via Nike

Michael Jordan announced his first retirement from basketball in October 1993, shortly after winning his third consecutive NBA championship. The letter he released at the time expressed gratitude toward the game and the people involved in his career.

Jordan Brand has revisited that moment periodically through product storytelling, and the "Love The Game" AJ1 is the most direct reference to it in recent memory. The basketball-textured shoe box is a meaningful packaging choice that connects the product to the sport rather than treating it purely as a fashion item.

The alternate red laces inside give some a way to wear the shoe with a slightly different look. The combination of dark brown suede and tan leather gives this version of the AJ1 a warmer, earthier palette than most colorways on the silhouette.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game" Retail Price

Finally, the retail price of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game" will be $185 when they drop.

air-jordan-1-high-og-love-the-game-much-love-and-respect-dz5485-201-2
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-high-og-love-the-game-much-love-and-respect-dz5485-201-5
Image via Nike

Read More: Boosie Badazz Doubles Down On Banning Trans People From Topless Party

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Sneaker Fans Attend Australia's Largest Sneaker Convention Sneakers The 10 Most Iconic Air Jordan 1 Colorways Never Officially Released
air-jordan-1-high-og-self-expression-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Officially Reveals Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression”
air-jordan-1-high-og-baroque-brown-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG “Baroque Brown” Officially Revealed
Comments 0