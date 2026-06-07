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love the game
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The Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game" Is Inspired By Jordan's Retirement
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Love The Game" releases this August and draws inspiration from Michael Jordan's retirement letter.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 07, 2026