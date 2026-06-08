Digital Footprint - Song by BLP Kosher

BLP Kosher initially went viral thanks to his clever wordplay and quotable bars. His unique look also helped his virality. Since those early years, BLP Kosher has continued to grow his fanbase. He has been switching up his sound, all while keeping those elements that initially made him so famous. This can be heard on the new track, "Digital Footprint." Overall, this is a song that contains some sharp production, all while Kosher provides a more subdued and traditional performance. However, the clever wordplay is still there. You can't help but wonder where his growth will go next.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Digital Footprint
I bleed concrete in these woodchips
In my moment of truth with a full clip
They done let the suburban out hood clips