Digital Footprint - Song by BLP Kosher

BLP Kosher is known for his unique style, and he certainly provided fans with that unique sound on his track, "Digital Footprint."

BLP Kosher initially went viral thanks to his clever wordplay and quotable bars. His unique look also helped his virality. Since those early years, BLP Kosher has continued to grow his fanbase. He has been switching up his sound, all while keeping those elements that initially made him so famous. This can be heard on the new track, "Digital Footprint." Overall, this is a song that contains some sharp production, all while Kosher provides a more subdued and traditional performance. However, the clever wordplay is still there. You can't help but wonder where his growth will go next.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!