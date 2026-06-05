Yung Miami Demands Drake To Pick Up His Phone

Drake’s back in demand these days. After suffering a defeat to Kendrick Lamar in 2024 and spending the entirety of 2025 trying to turn his loss into a legal war, he came back with the release of ICEMAN and two other albums that have undoubtedly reshaped his public image for the better. However, even throughout the beef, it wasn’t like people weren’t trying to get a verse from him. Yung Miami, specifically, attempted to get Champagne Papi on a record, but the timing just wasn’t right.

Miami recently revealed that she attempted to get Drake to jump on her song, “Take Me To Chanel” during an appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast.

“​​I was trying to get Drake… on the song,” the "Spend Dat" rapper said during the interview. “Like, I remember DMing him, but that’s at the time when he was going through all his shit. And when people are going through their shit, like, I get it. I understand. It’s just like, ‘I gotta focus on me right now,’ because these people trying to take me out. I can understand that, so I didn’t take it personally.”

Drake didn’t flat out ignore her, though. He just didn’t respond in the way she wanted.

“I was like, Drake, I think you would sound good on ‘Take Me to Chanel,’” she remembered telling him in the message. “ He just liked the message. I’m like, come on now, don’t do that, Drake. Don’t do that now. Because, when you called me, I was there. But nah, I fuck with Drake. I understand.”

Yung Miami Makes A Second Attempt To Get A Drake Verse