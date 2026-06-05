Yung Miami Demands Drake To Pick Up His Phone

BY Aron A.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Yung Miami visits SiriusXM Studios on May 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Yung Miami wants a verse.

Drake’s back in demand these days. After suffering a defeat to Kendrick Lamar in 2024 and spending the entirety of 2025 trying to turn his loss into a legal war, he came back with the release of ICEMAN and two other albums that have undoubtedly reshaped his public image for the better. However, even throughout the beef, it wasn’t like people weren’t trying to get a verse from him. Yung Miami, specifically, attempted to get Champagne Papi on a record, but the timing just wasn’t right.

Miami recently revealed that she attempted to get Drake to jump on her song, “Take Me To Chanel” during an appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast.

“​​I was trying to get Drake… on the song,” the "Spend Dat" rapper said during the interview. “Like, I remember DMing him, but that’s at the time when he was going through all his shit. And when people are going through their shit, like, I get it. I understand. It’s just like, ‘I gotta focus on me right now,’ because these people trying to take me out. I can understand that, so I didn’t take it personally.”

Drake didn’t flat out ignore her, though. He just didn’t respond in the way she wanted. 

“I was like, Drake, I think you would sound good on ‘Take Me to Chanel,’” she remembered telling him in the message. “ He just liked the message. I’m like, come on now, don’t do that, Drake. Don’t do that now. Because, when you called me, I was there. But nah, I fuck with Drake. I understand.”

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Yung Miami Makes A Second Attempt To Get A Drake Verse

After sharing the clips on her Instagram page, she made a second attempt for the verse. “Iceman, pick up the phone,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. With Drake back on top of the charts, maybe we might hear Yung Miami and Drake link up once again. Check out her post above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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