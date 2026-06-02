A$AP Rocky Says Mansion Shooting "Took Away A Lot Of Peace"

For much of the past year, A$AP Rocky has had plenty to celebrate. Last year, the Harlem rapper emerged from a highly publicized felony assault trial with an acquittal, continued to expand his business ventures, and remained firmly planted in one of entertainment's most dissected relationships with Rihanna. Yet, behind the headlines and red carpet appearances, Rocky recently revealed that a frightening incident involving his family left a lasting mark on him.
Speaking with VIBE, Rocky reflected on a threat targeting him and his loved ones, after a woman reportedly fired off shots at his and Rihanna's home back in March. The couple was said to be home with their children at the time. While they haven't spoken in detail about the harrowing ordeal, Rocky gave insight into how he felt about the altercation during his chat with VIBE.
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The conversation also highlighted Rocky's enduring connection to New York City. It's a place he described as a place of energy and freedom. As he reflected on the simple act of stepping outside and moving through the world without fear, the contrast between that feeling and the anxiety created by the shooting incident became clear.
“It was fucked up,” the rapper said. “Somebody attempted at [harming] me and my family... It took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free. I don’t want to be robbed of my peace and joy.” Rocky's comments come months after authorities accused Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of firing multiple shots with an AR-15. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to a series of felony charges, including attempted murder, and remains awaiting trial.