A$AP Rocky Says Mansion Shooting "Took Away A Lot Of Peace"

Back in March, a woman reportedly fired off multiple shots with an AR-15 at A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion.

“It was fucked up,” the rapper said. “Somebody attempted at [harming] me and my family... It took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free. I don’t want to be robbed of my peace and joy.” Rocky's comments come months after authorities accused Ivanna Lisette Ortiz of firing multiple shots with an AR-15. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to a series of felony charges, including attempted murder, and remains awaiting trial.

The conversation also highlighted Rocky's enduring connection to New York City. It's a place he described as a place of energy and freedom. As he reflected on the simple act of stepping outside and moving through the world without fear, the contrast between that feeling and the anxiety created by the shooting incident became clear.

Speaking with VIBE , Rocky reflected on a threat targeting him and his loved ones, after a woman reportedly fired off shots at his and Rihanna's home back in March. The couple was said to be home with their children at the time. While they haven't spoken in detail about the harrowing ordeal, Rocky gave insight into how he felt about the altercation during his chat with VIBE.

For much of the past year, A$AP Rocky has had plenty to celebrate. Last year, the Harlem rapper emerged from a highly publicized felony assault trial with an acquittal, continued to expand his business ventures, and remained firmly planted in one of entertainment's most dissected relationships with Rihanna . Yet, behind the headlines and red carpet appearances, Rocky recently revealed that a frightening incident involving his family left a lasting mark on him.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.