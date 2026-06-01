Road Trip To Amsterdam - Album by Smoke DZA

Smoke DZA is a legend, and whenever he drops, you know his dedicated fanbase is going to show up for him. On Monday, the artist released a new 13-track project titled Road Trip To Amsterdam. This project contains a plethora of features from artists like Fivior Foreign, Cory Gunz, KYLE, Premo Rice, and many more. At 37 minutes in length, this is the perfect album to listen to on your commute to work this morning. Smoke DZA is always worthy of your ear, and we will be running this back throughout the day.
Release Date: June 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Road Trip To Amsterdam
- Grounded
- Turnmeup
- Gotham City ft. Fivio Foreign & Cory Gunz
- Harley Race ft. Premo Rice
- Dead Homies ft. T.F
- Irish Goodbye ft. Styles P
- Mama Luv Wellness Check
- Easter Clothes ft. KYLE
- Doingit
- BTW
- Does He Do It ft. Jerry Green
- Premium Draft Interlude
- 4 Fiends Away