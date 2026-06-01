Road Trip To Amsterdam - Album by Smoke DZA

Smoke DZA is back with a rare Monday release thanks to his new 13-track project, "Road Trip To Amsterdam."

Smoke DZA is a legend, and whenever he drops, you know his dedicated fanbase is going to show up for him. On Monday, the artist released a new 13-track project titled Road Trip To Amsterdam. This project contains a plethora of features from artists like Fivior Foreign, Cory Gunz , KYLE, Premo Rice, and many more. At 37 minutes in length, this is the perfect album to listen to on your commute to work this morning. Smoke DZA is always worthy of your ear, and we will be running this back throughout the day.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!