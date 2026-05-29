Legendary Lovers (Save Me) - Song by Katy Perry featuring Chief Keef

More than a decade after one of pop culture’s most unexpected online feuds, Katy Perry and Chief Keef have come full circle with a new version of “Legendary Lovers.” The collaboration arrives 13 years after the pair publicly clashed online in 2013 when Perry criticized Keef’s hit “Hate Bein’ Sober,” prompting a heated response from the Chicago rapper before the two eventually moved on. This week, fans were surprised to see the artists reconnect in person, with Perry sharing a video of the pair shaking hands and calling it a “legendary link up.” For longtime fans, this release feels like a full-circle moment years in the making.