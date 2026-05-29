Legendary Lovers (Save Me) - Song by Katy Perry featuring Chief Keef

BY Tallie Spencer
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-05-28 at 10.04.25 PM Screenshot 2026-05-28 at 10.04.25 PM
A legendary link up, indeed.

More than a decade after one of pop culture’s most unexpected online feuds, Katy Perry and Chief Keef have come full circle with a new version of “Legendary Lovers.” The collaboration arrives 13 years after the pair publicly clashed online in 2013 when Perry criticized Keef’s hit “Hate Bein’ Sober,” prompting a heated response from the Chicago rapper before the two eventually moved on. This week, fans were surprised to see the artists reconnect in person, with Perry sharing a video of the pair shaking hands and calling it a “legendary link up.” For longtime fans, this release feels like a full-circle moment years in the making.

Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Pop/Hip-Hop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Under a silver moon, tropical temperature
I feel my lotus bloom, come closer
I want your energy, I want your aura
You are my destiny, my mantra

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again
Comments 0