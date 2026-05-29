RBT - EP by Freddie Gibbs

BY Tallie Spencer
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Freddie Gibbs drops off a three-track EP ahead of summer.

Freddie Gibbs is back with RBT, a new EP arriving while the veteran rapper continues building momentum around his Last Rabbit Tour. Early announcements surrounding the project have already had fans excited. Longtime Gibbs fans have praised his consistency across both mainstream and underground rap spaces. Over the years, Gibbs has earned a reputation as one of rap’s sharpest lyricists thanks to acclaimed collaborations with producers like Madlib and The Alchemist, and listeners are already excited about the direction that RBT takes sonically. Any new Freddie Gibbs project instantly becomes a major moment within hip-hop circles. Although the EP is just three songs, Gibbs gets his point across fairly quick and leaves fans wanting more.

Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: RBT

Tracklist For RBT
  1. Immigrants
  2. Rabbit Mode
  3. Axxtion
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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