Dame Dash Fires Back At Jason Lee Over Nicky Licky & Aaliyah Comparison

Dame Dash’s love for Aaliyah knows no bounds. However, their relationship naturally remains a sensitive topic whenever it arises. During a recent interview, Dame Dash and Jason Lee clashed when Lee questioned Dash about Nicky Licky, an artist he's been working with, who he’s said reminds him of “a little white lesbian Aaliyah.” While Lee pushed back on the comparison, Dame Dash explained that Nicky shares characteristics, from her movements to her humor, that remind him of Aaliyah.

“What I said is she reminds me of a little white lesbian Aaliyah. I never compared her music to Aaliyah. And you don’t know Aaliyah. I did,” he said. “I never said anything about music. That’s such a racist and putting someone in a box kind of thing. I can say what the f*ck I want about Aaliyah. That was my girl. Y’all didn’t know Aaliyah like that. How the f*ck you going to tell me how to celebrate Aaliyah? Every person and every woman that’s around me, if I don’t see an element of Aaliyah, I don’t f*ck with her. So every single girl around me I’m going to compare to Aaliyah.”

Another point that seemingly rubbed Dame Dash the wrong way was how Jason Lee incorrectly stated that the Roc-A-Fella co-founder signed Nicky Licky. Dash explained that he doesn’t sign artists but instead forms partnerships with them.

“I don’t own anybody. I never signed Jay-Z. So you don’t understand certain business verbiage and you’re judging, and that’s the devil talking. Because then it becomes not the truth and it becomes other people’s truth and it’s not real,” he said. Ultimately, Dame made it clear that he didn’t feel as though Jason Lee had any right to question his relationship with Aaliyah since he never knew her.

Dame Dash Says He & Jay-Z Competed For Aaliyah