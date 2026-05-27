Gervonta Davis Arrest Warrant Issued In Assault Case

A new arrest warrant has been issued for Gervonta Davis, tied to an assault that occurred back in October 2025. According to TMZ, this new probation violation warrant stems from Davis being seen on security footage with his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami.
Authorities allege Davis physically assaulted Rossel while she was working at the club. This led to criminal charges that included battery, attempted kidnapping, and false imprisonment before one felony count was later dismissed. The footage obtained during the investigation reportedly became a major part of the case. Investigators alleged the video supported Rossel’s account of the incident.
Read More: Gervonta Davis Faces Arrest Warrant Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident
Davis's Accuser Filed A Lawsuit
Further, Rossel has also filed a civil lawsuit against Davis. She alleged repeated abuse and violence during their relationship. In court filings and police reports, she accused the boxer of choking her, dragging her by her hair, threatening her, and forcibly restraining her during the alleged October altercation.
Davis has denied the allegations. Moreover, his legal team previously argued Rossel was attempting to extort him financially ahead of a lucrative fight. The new probation warrant reportedly stems from Maryland officials determining the Miami case violated terms connected to Davis’ earlier 2020 hit-and-run conviction in Baltimore. Davis previously pleaded guilty to the crash that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. He was reportedly sentenced to 90 days of home detention, community service, and three years of probation. Additionally, he later served additional jail time after violating the terms of his home detention arrangement.