Gervonta Davis Arrest Warrant Issued In Assault Case

BY Erika Marie
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Boxing: Davis vs Fonseca
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gervonta Davis fights against Francisco Fonseca during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Earlier this year, Gervonta Davis was arrested in connection to an reported assault on his ex-girlfriend in Miami.

A new arrest warrant has been issued for Gervonta Davis, tied to an assault that occurred back in October 2025. According to TMZ, this new probation violation warrant stems from Davis being seen on security footage with his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami.

Authorities allege Davis physically assaulted Rossel while she was working at the club. This led to criminal charges that included battery, attempted kidnapping, and false imprisonment before one felony count was later dismissed. The footage obtained during the investigation reportedly became a major part of the case. Investigators alleged the video supported Rossel’s account of the incident.

Read More: Gervonta Davis Faces Arrest Warrant Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Davis's Accuser Filed A Lawsuit

Further, Rossel has also filed a civil lawsuit against Davis. She alleged repeated abuse and violence during their relationship. In court filings and police reports, she accused the boxer of choking her, dragging her by her hair, threatening her, and forcibly restraining her during the alleged October altercation.

Davis has denied the allegations. Moreover, his legal team previously argued Rossel was attempting to extort him financially ahead of a lucrative fight. The new probation warrant reportedly stems from Maryland officials determining the Miami case violated terms connected to Davis’ earlier 2020 hit-and-run conviction in Baltimore. Davis previously pleaded guilty to the crash that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. He was reportedly sentenced to 90 days of home detention, community service, and three years of probation. Additionally, he later served additional jail time after violating the terms of his home detention arrangement.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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