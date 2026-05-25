Mail - Song by MexikoDro

MexikoDro has been on a steady run as of late, and he is making good on his momentum with his latest release, "Mail."

MexikoDro has been on a sensational run as of late, dropping dope track after dope track. He has also been coming through with some fully-fledged mixtapes, which have left fans satiated. Despite all of this, Dro clearly isn't satisfied. Over the past few months, he has continued to drop some new tracks. In fact, over the weekend, he came through with his new song, "Mail." Once again, Dro has come through with a song that contains some hypnotizing production that washes over you. Meanwhile, Dro delivers some braggadocios bars with a monotone flow that contains more character than you would imagine. It all culminates in another solid effort from one of 2026's most prolific acts.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!