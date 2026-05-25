Mail - Song by MexikoDro

MexikoDro has been on a sensational run as of late, dropping dope track after dope track. He has also been coming through with some fully-fledged mixtapes, which have left fans satiated. Despite all of this, Dro clearly isn't satisfied. Over the past few months, he has continued to drop some new tracks. In fact, over the weekend, he came through with his new song, "Mail." Once again, Dro has come through with a song that contains some hypnotizing production that washes over you. Meanwhile, Dro delivers some braggadocios bars with a monotone flow that contains more character than you would imagine. It all culminates in another solid effort from one of 2026's most prolific acts.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Mail
Blackball Dro, that's a no, won't win
Still at the house, drinkin' wine in my den
Got locked up, I was fuckin' up again