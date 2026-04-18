Knuckle – Song by MexikoDro

MexikoDro is the backbone of a lot of underground hip-hop these days, a legacy the producer and rapper is keeping alive on his new single "Knuckle." Via a weary vocal delivery, a steady and simple flow, and bold declarations, he's able to maintain an engrossing and easy-going command of the track throughout. The simple trap-adjacent drum pattern helps a lot in this regard, grounding more grand horn embellishments and crashes. Melodically, some persistent synth keys and more resonant tones build the body out, and it makes for a pretty addictive sound and formula. After so many years building an indelible influence, it's always great to hear MexikoDro in his bag.
Release Date: April 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Knuckle
Women staring hard everyday, it's a fool,
Walked up and smile, how you doing, and they choose,
Lord woke me up and got to shining like a jewel,
Keep going hard every day, I won't lose