Knuckle – Song by MexikoDro

MexikoDro is proving he's just as formidable of a rapper as he is a producer, as the new single "Knuckle" sees both talents on full blast.

MexikoDro is the backbone of a lot of underground hip-hop these days, a legacy the producer and rapper is keeping alive on his new single "Knuckle." Via a weary vocal delivery, a steady and simple flow, and bold declarations, he's able to maintain an engrossing and easy-going command of the track throughout. The simple trap-adjacent drum pattern helps a lot in this regard, grounding more grand horn embellishments and crashes. Melodically, some persistent synth keys and more resonant tones build the body out, and it makes for a pretty addictive sound and formula. After so many years building an indelible influence, it's always great to hear MexikoDro in his bag.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.