Still Goin the EP - EP by MexikoDro

MexikoDro is an artist who has been doing his thing for quite some time. He has produced for some of hip-hop's biggest stars, and he is a mainstay of the Atlanta rap scene. On Friday, he came through for all of his supporters by dropping a new EP. Considering this project is 14-tracks long, there is no denying that it is a bit long for an EP. Regardless, it features some of the best MexikoDro's production and composition skills. The flows are solid and the songs are simply a lot of fun. There is no denying the artist's influence on the Atlanta sound, and it's exciting to have a new project from him. You can check it out, below.