Still Goin the EP - EP by MexikoDro

MexikoDro is an accomplished producer, and on his new EP, he takes the role of producer, rapper, and composer.

MexikoDro is an artist who has been doing his thing for quite some time. He has produced for some of hip-hop's biggest stars, and he is a mainstay of the Atlanta rap scene. On Friday, he came through for all of his supporters by dropping a new EP. Considering this project is 14-tracks long, there is no denying that it is a bit long for an EP. Regardless, it features some of the best MexikoDro's production and composition skills. The flows are solid and the songs are simply a lot of fun. There is no denying the artist's influence on the Atlanta sound, and it's exciting to have a new project from him. You can check it out, below.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Still Goin the EP
  1. Hurt
  2. Stuck
  3. Den
  4. Remy
  5. No Clear Coat
  6. Marta
  7. Wish
  8. Hire
  9. Height
  10. Maid
  11. Twice
  12. Aware
  13. No Date
  14. Doin Right
