Still Goin the EP - EP by MexikoDro

MexikoDro is an artist who has been doing his thing for quite some time. He has produced for some of hip-hop's biggest stars, and he is a mainstay of the Atlanta rap scene. On Friday, he came through for all of his supporters by dropping a new EP. Considering this project is 14-tracks long, there is no denying that it is a bit long for an EP. Regardless, it features some of the best MexikoDro's production and composition skills. The flows are solid and the songs are simply a lot of fun. There is no denying the artist's influence on the Atlanta sound, and it's exciting to have a new project from him. You can check it out, below.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Still Goin the EP
- Hurt
- Stuck
- Den
- Remy
- No Clear Coat
- Marta
- Wish
- Hire
- Height
- Maid
- Twice
- Aware
- No Date
- Doin Right