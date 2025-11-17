Wish You Were (T)Here - EP by Chika

Chika has returned with a new eight-track EP called "Wish You Were (T)Here," that showcases her top tier rapping ability.

Chika has been grinding for a minute now, and there is no denying that she has crafted some dope projects over the years. On Friday, she came through for her fanbase with the new EP Wish You Were (T)Here. This is a project with eight new songs, and as you will see from the tracklist, there aren't any features to be found. Overall, the project is filled with high-level rapping and some dope production as well. It's a great return to form for the artist, and if you're a fan, you should absolutely check this out.

