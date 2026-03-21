Down - Song by MexikoDro

BY Alexander Cole
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Multi-talented rapper/producer MexikoDro is back with a brand-new song called "Down" which features some hypnotic production.

MexikoDro is an artist who fans know very well by now. He is a sensational producer who can also rap with the best of 'em. On his new song "Down," he showcases why he is such a compelling artist. From the hypnotic production to the smooth flows, MexikoDro knows how to capture his audience. The song is very bouncy and would sound fantastic being blasted through car speakers. Overall, MexikoDro has been on a very solid run as of late, and this latest song proves that he is going to be around for a long time.

Release Date: March 20, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Down

Jewlery on, scrollin' down lookin' at this list
Scopin' out this bathroom and lookin' at this kitchen
Get this out the way, I'm almost done with this mission
When I move out the four, I'm gon' miss it

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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