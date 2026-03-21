Down - Song by MexikoDro

MexikoDro is an artist who fans know very well by now. He is a sensational producer who can also rap with the best of 'em. On his new song "Down," he showcases why he is such a compelling artist. From the hypnotic production to the smooth flows, MexikoDro knows how to capture his audience. The song is very bouncy and would sound fantastic being blasted through car speakers. Overall, MexikoDro has been on a very solid run as of late, and this latest song proves that he is going to be around for a long time.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Down
Jewlery on, scrollin' down lookin' at this list
Scopin' out this bathroom and lookin' at this kitchen
Get this out the way, I'm almost done with this mission
When I move out the four, I'm gon' miss it