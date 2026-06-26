Stayed Down The EP - EP by MexikoDro

MexikoDro has transitioned from producer to MC, and his cold as ice flow is one of the best things going in rap right now.

MexikoDro started his career as a producer, so you know he has a phenomenal ear for beats. That is especially true on his latest project, Stayed Down The EP. Practically every instrumental here is a certified banger. Meanwhile, the artist gives us his signature cold flow, which carries every single song. His lyrics are nonchalant, although the way he delivers these lines is fly as hell. He's an artist you need to get acquainted with, as we believe he is on the cusp of superstar status. This is saying something considering just how established he already is in the game.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!