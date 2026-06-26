Stayed Down The EP - EP by MexikoDro

MexikoDro started his career as a producer, so you know he has a phenomenal ear for beats. That is especially true on his latest project, Stayed Down The EP. Practically every instrumental here is a certified banger. Meanwhile, the artist gives us his signature cold flow, which carries every single song. His lyrics are nonchalant, although the way he delivers these lines is fly as hell. He's an artist you need to get acquainted with, as we believe he is on the cusp of superstar status. This is saying something considering just how established he already is in the game.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Stayed Down The EP
- Loser
- Rest
- Knuckle
- To Go ft. Key Glock
- Down
- My Girl ft. ManMan Savage
- Free Flight
- Letter
- Bacardi
- Flat Shoals