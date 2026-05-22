Road To Riches - Mixtape by Rarri Dream

Atlanta-born artist Rarri Dream makes his HotNewHipHop debut with the release of his new mixtape Road To Riches, a project that finds him stepping into his most focused and intentional era yet. Fully written and primarily self-produced, the mixtape balances ambition, introspection, and melodic trap production while documenting his journey toward success both financially and spiritually. Ahead of the release, Rarri Dream steadily built momentum online, drawing more attention with each drop and carving out a sound influenced by artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi. Tracks like “All The Way” and “Grind On Em” highlight his ability to move between emotionally driven songwriting and energetic production. Notably, the project arrives with zero guest appearances, reinforcing the artist’s independence and full creative control throughout the rollout.