Road To Riches - Mixtape by Rarri Dream

BY Tallie Spencer
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The mixtape serves as a snapshot of an artist still evolving, but already confident in his identity and vision.

Atlanta-born artist Rarri Dream makes his HotNewHipHop debut with the release of his new mixtape Road To Riches, a project that finds him stepping into his most focused and intentional era yet. Fully written and primarily self-produced, the mixtape balances ambition, introspection, and melodic trap production while documenting his journey toward success both financially and spiritually. Ahead of the release, Rarri Dream steadily built momentum online, drawing more attention with each drop and carving out a sound influenced by artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi. Tracks like “All The Way” and “Grind On Em” highlight his ability to move between emotionally driven songwriting and energetic production. Notably, the project arrives with zero guest appearances, reinforcing the artist’s independence and full creative control throughout the rollout.

Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Road To Riches

Tracklist For Road To Riches
  1. Grind On Em
  2. Watch This
  3. All The Way
  4. War Time
  5. R2R Interlude
  6. When You Gone Learn
  7. It’s Okay
  8. Bet It
  9. How Would You Feel
  10. Running Through My Mind
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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