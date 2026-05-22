MR. LA II - Album by RJmrLA

RJmrLA is stepping into the summer with a statement. The rapper is keeping West Coast rap energy alive with the release of his newest album MR. LA II, a sequel to one of the most important projects in his catalog. RJ has spent years building a reputation as one of the city’s most consistent voices, balancing street records, club anthems, and storytelling that's always rooted in LA culture. The album includes features from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, The Game, Wallie the Sensei, Kalan.FrFr, Jay Worthy, Siete7x, and more. RJ also recently appeared in Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” video, further cementing his status as one of the most recognizable and consistent voices in West Coast rap. With MR. LA II, RJ delivers another collection of West Coast records that feel tailor-made for summertime in Los Angeles. The project feels like a celebration of culture, balancing party records with motivational street anthems that put RJ’s signature sound on full display. Across the album, MR. LA II feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking at the same time.