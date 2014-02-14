Joe Moses is an emerging emcee from Los Angeles, California who divides his time between L.A., Atlanta and New York. Currently operating under Waka Flocka Flame's Brick Squad Monopoly label, he's also the CEO of the Allout Bosses (AOB) imprint.

Throughout his young career, he's collaborated with Purp Beats, Kayo Redd, O.G. Mack Drama, 808 Mafia, Lex Luger, Southside Sizzle, Lil Jon, Wooh Da Kidd, Ty Dolla $ign, OJ Da Juiceman, YG Hootie, Ice Burgandy, Gucci Mane, and more.

The last we heard of Moses was a July 2013 freestyle over Migos' hit single "Versace". Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all.