Drake Paid For "ICEMAN" Rollout Himself, Says DJ Akademiks

Few people were as hyped about Drake's latest releases as DJ Akademiks. As a loyalist to the 6 God, the podcaster and livestreamer has been openly devoted to Drake throughout the years. Even as the rapper faced public embarrassment and global backlash during the thick of his feud with Kendrick Lamar, Akademiks defended him at every turn.
To show his thanks, Drake reportedly flew Akademiks to Toronto on his private jet and set him up with the utmost comfort. During his livestream, Ak detailed his experience, even revealing that Drake's massive ICEMAN rollout was paid for by the rapper himself.
"And he says, 'Ak, I'm in the hole myself. All out of pocket. I've been shooting for four months, nonstop.' I respected it. Everything out of pocket. Everything you saw, ain't no Republic." He then suggested that the label was a hater and said they were watching Drizzy "spend the bread." Akademiks didn't want to drop a number, but he called the costs "disgusting money."
Drake's 3 Albums Dominate Music Charts
Meanwhile, Drake’s surprise release of Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti immediately turned into one of the year’s biggest moments in music. Early projections placed Iceman at more than 500,000 first-week units, with industry analysts predicting the project could debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while potentially making Drake the first artist to simultaneously debut three albums at the top of the chart. Across streaming platforms, the Toronto rapper continued his dominance almost instantly, with all three albums occupying the top spots on Apple Music shortly after release.
Check out Akademiks bragging on Drake below: