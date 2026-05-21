Drake Paid For "ICEMAN" Rollout Himself, Says DJ Akademiks

Akademiks was able to meet Drake for the first time after the rapper flew him out to Toronto on a private jet.

Meanwhile, Drake’s surprise release of Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti immediately turned into one of the year’s biggest moments in music . Early projections placed Iceman at more than 500,000 first-week units, with industry analysts predicting the project could debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while potentially making Drake the first artist to simultaneously debut three albums at the top of the chart. Across streaming platforms, the Toronto rapper continued his dominance almost instantly, with all three albums occupying the top spots on Apple Music shortly after release.

"And he says, 'Ak, I'm in the hole myself. All out of pocket. I've been shooting for four months, nonstop.' I respected it. Everything out of pocket. Everything you saw, ain't no Republic." He then suggested that the label was a hater and said they were watching Drizzy "spend the bread." Akademiks didn't want to drop a number, but he called the costs "disgusting money."

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.