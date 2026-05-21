Drake Gifts TikTok Family An Escalade And A "Janice STFU" Sing-Along Session

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake TikTok Family Escalade Janice STFU Sing Along Session
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake addresses the Toronto Raptors during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake fans NYFlavaaa and his children got a special surprise from The Boy when he pulled up to give them an unforgettable memory.

Social media personality NYFlavaaa and his two kids are massive Drake fans. They have been riding around listening to his music for a long time, sharing their good times on TikTok and other platforms. One of their most recent sing-alongs was for "Janice STFU," a standout from Drizzy's new album(s). The ICEMAN himself caught wind of their fandom, and chose to gift them with a moment they will treasure forever.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, the 6ix God reportedly pulled up to pick up the kids from school alongside NYFlavaaa, and they were all incredibly excited. They sang along to "Janice STFU" together amid smiles, laughter, and a lot of energy. Flavaaa's daughter showed off just how quickly she took the song's lyrics to heart, and the Toronto superstar seemed very happy to share this special occasion with fans. It's the kind of thing many haters will still clown, but you can't tell this family anything at all.

What's more is that The Boy also gifted them a brand-new Cadillac Escalade, over NYFlavaaa emotionally expressed his deepest gratitude.

"Finally made it to see the family @nyflavaaa," the OVO mogul wrote on his IG Story along with a picture of the four in front of the new car. "Picked our goat up from school. And a new Escalade for the gang members cause why not..."

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Drake's Triple Album Chart Debut

This wholesome fan moment emerged amid massive momentum for Drake's three new albums. The rap-centric ICEMAN pairs well with the R&B journey on HABIBTI and the club bangers on MAID OF HONOUR. Most likely, they will further etch his name into the history books.

Champagne Papi is reportedly on pace to become the first artist ever to simultaneously debut three new full-lengths atop Billboard's 200 album chart. ICEMAN is expected to go number one, whereas the other two albums will follow at No. 2 and No. 3. All in all, they would represent over 715K album-equivalent units sold in their first week, per sales projections.

But all of this means nothing in the face of heartening and truly heart-warming moments like these. Drake loves to show his fans love, and it's a big part of why he has so much of this success in the first place.

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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