Drake Gifts TikTok Family An Escalade And A "Janice STFU" Sing-Along Session

Social media personality NYFlavaaa and his two kids are massive Drake fans. They have been riding around listening to his music for a long time, sharing their good times on TikTok and other platforms. One of their most recent sing-alongs was for "Janice STFU," a standout from Drizzy's new album(s). The ICEMAN himself caught wind of their fandom, and chose to gift them with a moment they will treasure forever.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, the 6ix God reportedly pulled up to pick up the kids from school alongside NYFlavaaa, and they were all incredibly excited. They sang along to "Janice STFU" together amid smiles, laughter, and a lot of energy. Flavaaa's daughter showed off just how quickly she took the song's lyrics to heart, and the Toronto superstar seemed very happy to share this special occasion with fans. It's the kind of thing many haters will still clown, but you can't tell this family anything at all.

What's more is that The Boy also gifted them a brand-new Cadillac Escalade, over NYFlavaaa emotionally expressed his deepest gratitude.

"Finally made it to see the family @nyflavaaa," the OVO mogul wrote on his IG Story along with a picture of the four in front of the new car. "Picked our goat up from school. And a new Escalade for the gang members cause why not..."

Drake's Triple Album Chart Debut

This wholesome fan moment emerged amid massive momentum for Drake's three new albums. The rap-centric ICEMAN pairs well with the R&B journey on HABIBTI and the club bangers on MAID OF HONOUR. Most likely, they will further etch his name into the history books.

Champagne Papi is reportedly on pace to become the first artist ever to simultaneously debut three new full-lengths atop Billboard's 200 album chart. ICEMAN is expected to go number one, whereas the other two albums will follow at No. 2 and No. 3. All in all, they would represent over 715K album-equivalent units sold in their first week, per sales projections.