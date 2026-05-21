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Drake Gifts TikTok Family An Escalade And A "Janice STFU" Sing-Along Session
Drake fans NYFlavaaa and his children got a special surprise from The Boy when he pulled up to give them an unforgettable memory.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 21, 2026