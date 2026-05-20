Lil Poppa's Cause Of Death Confirmed By Authorities

The 25 year old rapper died in February, and authorities have given more details regarding the young artist's passing.

“Nothing could EVER describe the pain, the thoughts, the constant heartbreak of it all,” she said. “Our reality changing before my eyes.. i’ve been wondering how could you be so in a rush to leave us so suddenly & torturing.. for us to go on without you in life..but deep down, i know you didn’t mean to & you didn’t mean to hurt us. ESPECIALLY NOT KOFI.. at least NOT LIKE THAT!!!”

Lil Poppa, an artist who was signed to Collective Music Group, headed by Yo Gotti , died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. It was on February 25 when the Florida rapper was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle. TMZ reports that Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley revealed that "Poppa was in a single-car accident on Interstate 85" not long "after his manager came to meet him … and that is when he shot himself." Toxicology tests are pending.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.