Lil Poppa's Cause Of Death Confirmed By Authorities

This past February, news broke that rapper Lil Poppa had passed away. There has been speculation about the cause of death, which has been tentatively confirmed by loved ones, but now the official reason has been revealed by authorities. It mirrors what the public already knew.
Lil Poppa, an artist who was signed to Collective Music Group, headed by Yo Gotti, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. It was on February 25 when the Florida rapper was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle. TMZ reports that Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley revealed that "Poppa was in a single-car accident on Interstate 85" not long "after his manager came to meet him … and that is when he shot himself." Toxicology tests are pending.
Read More: Lil Poppa Continues To Make His Own Way To The Top In "Almost Normal Again"
An Investigation Is Still Ongoing
Complex added that during the conversation between Lil Poppa and his manager, the rapper agreed to meet at a nearby hotel. The encounter reportedly took place, albeit with Poppa speaking only "through the window of his car." What they discussed remains unknown at this time. After the talk, Lil Poppa shot himself and was rushed to a hospital.
A service was held back in February, where chaos only continued to erupt. Gunfire shut down the memorial, and four people were said to have been injured. Meanwhile, Toie Roberts, the mother of Lil Poppa's child, penned a message online following his passing.
“Nothing could EVER describe the pain, the thoughts, the constant heartbreak of it all,” she said. “Our reality changing before my eyes.. i’ve been wondering how could you be so in a rush to leave us so suddenly & torturing.. for us to go on without you in life..but deep down, i know you didn’t mean to & you didn’t mean to hurt us. ESPECIALLY NOT KOFI.. at least NOT LIKE THAT!!!”
We'll keep you updated on this case and on any further information shared by the authorities.