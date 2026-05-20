Lil Poppa's Cause Of Death Confirmed By Authorities

BY Erika Marie
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 5: Rapper Lil Poppa performs during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The 25 year old rapper died in February, and authorities have given more details regarding the young artist's passing.

This past February, news broke that rapper Lil Poppa had passed away. There has been speculation about the cause of death, which has been tentatively confirmed by loved ones, but now the official reason has been revealed by authorities. It mirrors what the public already knew.

Lil Poppa, an artist who was signed to Collective Music Group, headed by Yo Gotti, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. It was on February 25 when the Florida rapper was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle. TMZ reports that Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley revealed that "Poppa was in a single-car accident on Interstate 85" not long "after his manager came to meet him … and that is when he shot himself." Toxicology tests are pending.

Read More: Lil Poppa Continues To Make His Own Way To The Top In "Almost Normal Again"

An Investigation Is Still Ongoing

Complex added that during the conversation between Lil Poppa and his manager, the rapper agreed to meet at a nearby hotel. The encounter reportedly took place, albeit with Poppa speaking only "through the window of his car." What they discussed remains unknown at this time. After the talk, Lil Poppa shot himself and was rushed to a hospital.

A service was held back in February, where chaos only continued to erupt. Gunfire shut down the memorial, and four people were said to have been injured. Meanwhile, Toie Roberts, the mother of Lil Poppa's child, penned a message online following his passing.

“Nothing could EVER describe the pain, the thoughts, the constant heartbreak of it all,” she said. “Our reality changing before my eyes.. i’ve been wondering how could you be so in a rush to leave us so suddenly & torturing.. for us to go on without you in life..but deep down, i know you didn’t mean to & you didn’t mean to hurt us. ESPECIALLY NOT KOFI.. at least NOT LIKE THAT!!!”

We'll keep you updated on this case and on any further information shared by the authorities.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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