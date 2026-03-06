Lil Poppa's Sister Reveals How Fans Can View His Funeral Service

Lil Poppa's family is getting ready to say goodbye and they are inviting anyone who can make it to his funeral. Earlier this week, the fan-favorite rapper's sister, Orieon Wheeler, announced all of the important details on social media per XXL. It will take place on Saturday, March 7, at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.

Orieon also shared this will be an air-tight service. That means that strict safety policies are being put in place. Security will be onsite, and recording devices such as phones, Meta glasses, and etc. will not be permitted inside. Handbags and purses are receiving the same treatment.

The service will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

But while this will be open for the pubic, some folks may not be able to attend in person. Luckily, Orieon also shared that fans, family, and etc. can tune in anywhere via a YouTube livestream. If you want to pay your respects virtually you can do so on Lil Poppa's official page.

When Did Lil Poppa Pass Away?

Lil Poppa's passing is going to be felt for some time not only because of his talent but because of how fresh this all is.

The "Purple Hearts" rhymer tragically took his own life on February 18 in Georgia following a single-car accident. After the crash, it was reported by Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley that he called his manager to see what he should do.

After being convinced to drive to a nearby Hilton parking lot, his manager tried to talk to him. However, Poppa didn't roll down his window, pulled out a firearm and shot himself in the head.

It's been a hard thing to stomach for everyone who loved and respected him. That especially goes for the mother of their three-year-old son, Toie Roberts.

She penned a loving tribute on her Instagram. "Nothing could EVER describe the pain, the thoughts, the constant heartbreak of it all. Our reality changing before my eyes. I've been wondering how could you be so in a rush to leave us so suddenly & torturing."