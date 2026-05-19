Adin Ross Drags Anthony Fantano For Making Fun Of Drake's "ICEMAN" Bar

Adin Ross has been good friends with Drake for a while now, so it's only natural he would go to bat for The Boy amid criticism. After Anthony Fantano reacted to the new album ICEMAN with a negative review, the streamer went off on The Needle Drop critic for making fun of a bar that referenced him.

On "Make Them Pay," Drizzy spits the following line at the expense of his enemy Rick Ross: "I was aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed." Fantano reacted to this bar on his livestream, claiming "the bar is in f***ing hell" if references to the Kick giant are part of the tracklist.

He also posited Adin would go wild over this mention in quite the lewd fashion. On his own livestream, as caught by FearBuck on Twitter, he dragged Fantano and referenced his divorce.

"Yeah, you're f***ing r***rded, bro," Adin Ross said of Anthony Fantano. "That's why nobody likes you. Your wife, who happens to be Black, left you. You have nothing going for yourself, you actually f***ing suck. You rated KSI's album better than [ICEMAN]. Your whole channel is just doing reactions. And every artist hates you... You don't own anything... If I was you, too, I would have to be enemies with all these guys. I would have no choice to. Because Drake hates you. Every other artist hates you. Keep listening to everyone's music. I hope they DMCA you and strike you... I hope you get no money off that, I know you need the money... All best of luck to you, my friend."

Anthony Fantano Reviews Drake's ICEMAN

For those unaware, Anthony Fantano rated Drake's ICEMAN a two out of ten, calling it a "temper tantrum." Given Drake's beef with Anthony Fantano in the past, the negative discussion around this criticism – and the criticism itself – should come as no surprise to OVO fans or regular music listeners.