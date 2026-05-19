Adin Ross Drags Anthony Fantano For Making Fun Of Drake's "ICEMAN" Bar

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Adin Ross Drags Anthony Fantano Making Fun Drake ICEMAN Bar
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Adin Ross attends day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)
Drake referenced Adin Ross to diss Rick Ross on his new album "ICEMAN," which Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop wasn't a fan of at all.

Adin Ross has been good friends with Drake for a while now, so it's only natural he would go to bat for The Boy amid criticism. After Anthony Fantano reacted to the new album ICEMAN with a negative review, the streamer went off on The Needle Drop critic for making fun of a bar that referenced him.

On "Make Them Pay," Drizzy spits the following line at the expense of his enemy Rick Ross: "I was aiding Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed." Fantano reacted to this bar on his livestream, claiming "the bar is in f***ing hell" if references to the Kick giant are part of the tracklist.

He also posited Adin would go wild over this mention in quite the lewd fashion. On his own livestream, as caught by FearBuck on Twitter, he dragged Fantano and referenced his divorce.

"Yeah, you're f***ing r***rded, bro," Adin Ross said of Anthony Fantano. "That's why nobody likes you. Your wife, who happens to be Black, left you. You have nothing going for yourself, you actually f***ing suck. You rated KSI's album better than [ICEMAN]. Your whole channel is just doing reactions. And every artist hates you... You don't own anything... If I was you, too, I would have to be enemies with all these guys. I would have no choice to. Because Drake hates you. Every other artist hates you. Keep listening to everyone's music. I hope they DMCA you and strike you... I hope you get no money off that, I know you need the money... All best of luck to you, my friend."

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

Anthony Fantano Reviews Drake's ICEMAN

For those unaware, Anthony Fantano rated Drake's ICEMAN a two out of ten, calling it a "temper tantrum." Given Drake's beef with Anthony Fantano in the past, the negative discussion around this criticism – and the criticism itself – should come as no surprise to OVO fans or regular music listeners.

Meanwhile, Drake and Adin Ross are still very close, so we can expect more lyrical references and crossovers in the future. While many critics are dogging ICEMAN and the other albums, the OVO fanbase couldn't be happier with these releases.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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