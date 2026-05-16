6ix9ine Explains Why He Called Fat Joe A "B*tch": "I Stand On That"

BY Erika Marie
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MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
The beef between 6ix9ine and Fat Joe continues, as Tekashi doubles down on his criticism of Joey Crack, calling his stories "cap."

In Hip Hop, it's common for artists not to get along, but it seems Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to face off against his longtime foe for sport once again. Over the years, we've witnessed the controversial New York rapper take aim at several of his peers. At this point, it's not surprising when he makes scathing comments about fellow rappers, and this time, Fat Joe is in his crosshairs after years of back and forths.

Despite his prison stints and incendiary remarks, 6ix9ine continues to make waves among his fans and supporters. He recently sat down with DJ Vlad to answer a few questions, and the famed interviewers wanted to know Tekashi's thoughts behind saying this about Joe: "He's a b*tch, he's been leaning back for 20 years." The rapper replied, "Yeah, I said that. I stand on that sh*t."

Read More: 6ix9ine Claims 21 S*vage Has A U Visa During Snitching Debate With Big Bank

6ix9ine Elaborates On His Issue With Fat Joe

Vlad asked 6ix9ine why he made the comment in the first place.

"I think somebody asked me something, and I just said, 'He's just a b*tch.' I think Fate Joe is just a gimmick. I was with him...I never f*ckin' felt no—like, Fat Joe, it's not like this...I don't know how to explain it. He's just not what people think he is." Which is? "He's a b*tch!"

The "FEFE" hitmaker then accused Joey Crack of lying about robbing "50 people in the gym," saying it was "cap." 6ix9ine also alleged that Jadakiss, who co-hosts the Joe & Jada podcast with Fat Joe, consistently calls out Joe for making up stories. "I just don't...I don't know. I look at him as a hater."

The conversation continued, with Vlad suggesting that Fat Joe often trolls. "I thought gangstas don't troll?" questioned 6ix9ine. Then the rapper questioned whether he was allowed to troll and transition the same way his critics were. Check out the clip above.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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