In Hip Hop, it's common for artists not to get along, but it seems Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to face off against his longtime foe for sport once again. Over the years, we've witnessed the controversial New York rapper take aim at several of his peers. At this point, it's not surprising when he makes scathing comments about fellow rappers, and this time, Fat Joe is in his crosshairs after years of back and forths.
Despite his prison stints and incendiary remarks, 6ix9ine continues to make waves among his fans and supporters. He recently sat down with DJ Vlad to answer a few questions, and the famed interviewers wanted to know Tekashi's thoughts behind saying this about Joe: "He's a b*tch, he's been leaning back for 20 years." The rapper replied, "Yeah, I said that. I stand on that sh*t."
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6ix9ine Elaborates On His Issue With Fat Joe
Vlad asked 6ix9ine why he made the comment in the first place.
"I think somebody asked me something, and I just said, 'He's just a b*tch.' I think Fate Joe is just a gimmick. I was with him...I never f*ckin' felt no—like, Fat Joe, it's not like this...I don't know how to explain it. He's just not what people think he is." Which is? "He's a b*tch!"
The "FEFE" hitmaker then accused Joey Crack of lying about robbing "50 people in the gym," saying it was "cap." 6ix9ine also alleged that Jadakiss, who co-hosts the Joe & Jada podcast with Fat Joe, consistently calls out Joe for making up stories. "I just don't...I don't know. I look at him as a hater."
The conversation continued, with Vlad suggesting that Fat Joe often trolls. "I thought gangstas don't troll?" questioned 6ix9ine. Then the rapper questioned whether he was allowed to troll and transition the same way his critics were. Check out the clip above.