6ix9ine Claims 21 Savage Has A U Visa During Snitching Debate With Big Bank

6ix9ine has been on a crusade against those who have snitching allegations. After being ostracized from mainstream rap back in 2019, the artist has been adamant that he isn't the only one snitching. He believes he has been unfairly treated when other artists with similar histories get a pass. In fact, his recent tirades got the attention of Big Bank, who had him on his show, Perspektives With Bank.

The episode was held in 6ix9ine's new FAX TV studio. This studio features a massive screen that 6ix9ine is constantly using as a way to provide "evidence" for his arguments. Overall, it makes for a funny visual gag, although for Big Bank, it proved to be a huge nuisance.

During their interview, Bank just wanted to get to the heart of 6ix9ine's snitching. However, 6ix9ine used this as an opportunity to accuse 21 Savage and Young Thug of snitching. He was constantly going up to the screen and reading off Google AI Overview definitions in an attempt to shape the narrative and win over the audience.

Case in point, during the early stages of the interview, 6ix9ine made the claim that 21 Savage is only a legal resident of the United States because of a U Visa. A U Visa is something that is granted to immigrants who are the victims of a crime and have been useful to law enforcement.

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6ix9ine & Big Bank Hash Things Out

21 Savage reportedly applied for a U Visa about a decade ago, after being the victim of a shooting in 2013. In 2023, 21 Savage officially got his United States citizenship; however, it was never made clear if his citizenship was a finalized U Visa or something else entirely.

Regardless, 6ix9ine harped on the "useful to law enforcement" side of the coin. He pressed the issue in an attempt to show Big Bank that this is all the proof he needs to call 21 a snitch. Bank has interviewed 21 in the past, and looked uncomfortable during the segment. Throughout 6ix9ine's tirade, he asked for the rapper to sit down, although he mostly refused.

The conversation then transitioned into the Young Thug allegations, which is something 6ix9ine has relitigated for months. Ultimately, the entire interview was hijacked by Tekashi, who had a clear agenda in mind when he booked with Big Bank.