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6ix9ine Claims 21 Savage Has A U Visa During Snitching Debate With Big Bank
6ix9ine recently sat down with Big Bank for a lengthy conversation that covered topics such as 21 Savage and Young Thug.
By
Alexander Cole
May 12, 2026