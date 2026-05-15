Elevator Music - Album by Lord Sko & Statik Selektah

BY Alexander Cole
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ELEVATOR MUSIC ELEVATOR MUSIC
Lord Sko and Statik Selektah have teamed up for a dope new project with features from Dave East, B-Real, Ab-Soul, and more.

Lord Sko and Statik Selektah have delivered a short and sweet, 10-track project called Elevator Music. Both of these artists have great chemistry, with Statik Selektah handling the beats and Sko handling the raps. There are some heavy-hitting features on the project. For instance, you will hear the likes of B-Real, Smoke DZA, Ab-Soul, and even Dave East. Later in the project, we get features from Andre Lawrence, Kai Ca$h, LIFEOFTHOM, Rhakim Ali, and MARCO Plus.

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Elevator Music
  1. Elevator Music
  2. How It Is
  3. Better Days ft. Dave East
  4. Northern Lights ft. B-Real & Smoke DZA
  5. Drunk Dial ft. Ab-Soul
  6. Hangman
  7. Donnie Brasko
  8. Wonder
  9. N.W.O. ft. Andre Lawrence, LIFEOFTHOM, Rhakim Ali, Kai Ca$h, MARCO PLUS
  10. Wish Upon A Star
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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