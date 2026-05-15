Elevator Music - Album by Lord Sko & Statik Selektah

Lord Sko and Statik Selektah have delivered a short and sweet, 10-track project called Elevator Music. Both of these artists have great chemistry, with Statik Selektah handling the beats and Sko handling the raps. There are some heavy-hitting features on the project. For instance, you will hear the likes of B-Real, Smoke DZA, Ab-Soul, and even Dave East. Later in the project, we get features from Andre Lawrence, Kai Ca$h, LIFEOFTHOM, Rhakim Ali, and MARCO Plus.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Elevator Music
- Elevator Music
- How It Is
- Better Days ft. Dave East
- Northern Lights ft. B-Real & Smoke DZA
- Drunk Dial ft. Ab-Soul
- Hangman
- Donnie Brasko
- Wonder
- N.W.O. ft. Andre Lawrence, LIFEOFTHOM, Rhakim Ali, Kai Ca$h, MARCO PLUS
- Wish Upon A Star