GENESIS FM - Album by BNYX

BNYX officially steps into the spotlight with his debut artist album GENESIS FM. It's a futuristic 14-track project packed with high-profile collaborators and genre-bending production. The album blends hip-hop, electronic, dance, and experimental sounds while showcasing BNYX’s ability to bring artists from completely different worlds into his creative universe. The project features appearances from Yeat, Peso Pluma, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, Quavo, Big Sean, and more. Standout tracks include “fuëgo,” “HunchO STEP!,” and “EVERYWHERE I GO (REMIND ME).” Already known for producing for Drake, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti, BNYX continues proving why he’s one of music’s most in-demand creatives.