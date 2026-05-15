GENESIS FM - Album by BNYX

BY Tallie Spencer
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BNYX steps into his artist debut.

BNYX officially steps into the spotlight with his debut artist album GENESIS FM. It's a futuristic 14-track project packed with high-profile collaborators and genre-bending production. The album blends hip-hop, electronic, dance, and experimental sounds while showcasing BNYX’s ability to bring artists from completely different worlds into his creative universe. The project features appearances from Yeat, Peso Pluma, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, Quavo, Big Sean, and more. Standout tracks include “fuëgo,” “HunchO STEP!,” and “EVERYWHERE I GO (REMIND ME).” Already known for producing for Drake, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti, BNYX continues proving why he’s one of music’s most in-demand creatives.

Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Electronic
Album: GENESIS FM

Tracklist For GENESIS FM
  1. GENESIS FM feat. Mandal
  2. HunchO STEP! feat. Quavo
  3. squEEze !i feat. Lancey Foux
  4. luv yoU right feat. Chromeo & Immanuel Wilkins
  5. what’s happenin? feat. Ledbyher
  6. TELEPATHY LOVE feat. Clara La San
  7. fuëgo feat. Bizarrap, Yeat & Peso Pluma
  8. OVERLOADDD
  9. I wanna know ;) feat. Big Sean & Clara La San
  10. EVERYWHERE I GO (REMIND ME) feat. Kid Cudi & Röyksopp
  11. science feat. Nippa
  12. FANatic feat. Beau Nox
  13. Fallen feat. Don Toliver
  14. Time is slipping away feat. Anatole Mustert
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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