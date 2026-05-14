Fuego - Song by BNYX, Bizarrap, Yeat, & Peso Pluma

BNYX is one of the biggest producers in rap right now. He has been on a huge run throughout the 2020s, and there is no denying that he is beloved by his fans. With GENESIS FM dropping tonight, BNYX has decided to give a taste of the album early. Below, you will find his newest song, "Fuego," which features artists like Yeat, Peso Pluma, and Bizarrap. It's a unique song that is mostly carried by Yeat and his unique voice. However, with Bizarrap and Pluma on the song, there is a lot of variation that provides a little something for everyone.
Release Date: May 14, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: GENESIS FM
Quotable Lyrics from Fuego
When the boy buy a coupe, fuck Bentley, blue juice
Bad bitch, I'm going loose off juice
Margarita, Mexico, pour another deuce (Huh)
Big money, tall money, bitch, I'm loose