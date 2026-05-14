Fuego - Song by BNYX, Bizarrap, Yeat, & Peso Pluma

BNYX is dropping "GENESIS FM" tonight, and his latest single "Fuego," features the likes of Yeat, Bizarrap, and Peso Pluma.

BNYX is one of the biggest producers in rap right now. He has been on a huge run throughout the 2020s, and there is no denying that he is beloved by his fans. With GENESIS FM dropping tonight, BNYX has decided to give a taste of the album early. Below, you will find his newest song, "Fuego," which features artists like Yeat, Peso Pluma, and Bizarrap. It's a unique song that is mostly carried by Yeat and his unique voice. However, with Bizarrap and Pluma on the song, there is a lot of variation that provides a little something for everyone.

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