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Fuego - Song by BNYX, Bizarrap, Yeat, & Peso Pluma
BNYX is dropping "GENESIS FM" tonight, and his latest single "Fuego," features the likes of Yeat, Bizarrap, and Peso Pluma.
By
Alexander Cole
May 14, 2026