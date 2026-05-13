Jamie Foxx Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

At almost 60 years old, multihyphenate entertainer Jamie Foxx, 58, is gearing up to welcome another child. It was revealed this week that the comedian, producer, Oscar-winning actor, and award-winning singer, and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, 31, are preparing for a new addition to their family. TMZ broke the news, reporting that Huckstepp is "already several months along," though other details have yet to be revealed.
Foxx is already a father to two daughters, 17-year-old Anelise Foxx and 32-year-old Corinne Foxx. Of the latter, Jamie has collaborated with Corinne on Beat Shazam, We Are Family, and the Netflix show, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
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Jamie Foxx's Recent Health Scare
Back in 2023, Foxx endured a frightening health scare, reported as a brain bleed that caused a stroke. The following year, he released a Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, and detailed his near-death experience. It was apparently on April 11, 2023, when Foxx felt as if he had a "bad headache," and then he didn't remember the next 20 days. It was his sister who rushed him to the hospital, where they learned of his diagnosis, with a doctor telling them surgeons had to "go into his head" in order to save him.
Making light of the situation during his comedy special, Foxx joked, "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light...I thought I saw the devil. Or was it Puffy?" Meanwhile, the legend is back in action, making the rounds on the internet recently over his love for Chef Boy's viral hit "Gang Gang." It's good to see Foxx healthy and happy, with a new addition on the way. Check out some funny moments below.