Jamie Foxx Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp

BY Erika Marie
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NBA: Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks
Nov 27, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Actor Movie actor Jamie Foxx looks on from the baseline during a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports
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Three years after suffering a stroke, Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend are welcoming a new addition to their family.

At almost 60 years old, multihyphenate entertainer Jamie Foxx, 58, is gearing up to welcome another child. It was revealed this week that the comedian, producer, Oscar-winning actor, and award-winning singer, and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, 31, are preparing for a new addition to their family. TMZ broke the news, reporting that Huckstepp is "already several months along," though other details have yet to be revealed.

Foxx is already a father to two daughters, 17-year-old Anelise Foxx and 32-year-old Corinne Foxx. Of the latter, Jamie has collaborated with Corinne on Beat Shazam, We Are Family, and the Netflix show, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Read More: Jamie Foxx Believed He Was Cloned As A White Man While Recovering From Stroke

Jamie Foxx's Recent Health Scare

Back in 2023, Foxx endured a frightening health scare, reported as a brain bleed that caused a stroke. The following year, he released a Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, and detailed his near-death experience. It was apparently on April 11, 2023, when Foxx felt as if he had a "bad headache," and then he didn't remember the next 20 days. It was his sister who rushed him to the hospital, where they learned of his diagnosis, with a doctor telling them surgeons had to "go into his head" in order to save him.

Making light of the situation during his comedy special, Foxx joked, "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light...I thought I saw the devil. Or was it Puffy?" Meanwhile, the legend is back in action, making the rounds on the internet recently over his love for Chef Boy's viral hit "Gang Gang." It's good to see Foxx healthy and happy, with a new addition on the way. Check out some funny moments below.

About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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