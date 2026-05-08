Ceremonial - Album by Black Milk

Black Milk has come through with a brand-new album called "Ceremonial," featuring Saba, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

Black Milk is an exceptional rapper and producer, which makes today a joyous occasion as he has dropped off his latest project, Ceremonial. This new project is one that is certainly going to turn some heads. The singles leading up to the release were fantastic, and Black Milk has continuously pushed his sound forward. This latest effort contains some features from BJ The Chicago Kid , Saba, Chris Sholar, Ian Fink, and Sasha Kashperko. We highly recommend that you check this out today.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!