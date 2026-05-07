DJ Whoo Kid Says Lucian Grainge Mysteriously Called Him After Drake’s “Push Ups” Dropped

BY Aron A.
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Feb 5, 2020; New York, NY, USA; DJ Whoo Kid during MLS FORWARD25 at Hotel Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit: Tony Behar-USA TODAY Sports
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DJ Whoo Kid shares some insight on the inclusion of his DJ drop on Drake's "Push Ups.

This music industry is shady, for sure, but getting a call from the most powerful man within the field because of a DJ drop? That’s wild. During a recent interview with Diverse Mentality, DJ Whoo Kid delved into the backstory surrounding Drake’s use of his DJ drop on his Kendrick Lamar diss song, “Push Ups.” It became one of the most memorable parts of the single musically, yet the most controversial. Apparently, the inclusion of that drop alone triggered an ominous call from Lucian Grainge. 

“He put me on a diss song? I thought it was going to be a regular, a hot record,” Whoo Kid said. “But then he [dropped] ‘Drop and Give Me 50,’ he did the whole G-Unit, like the whole aura, the whole energy, and then he leaked it. I’m like, yo, why is like Lucian Grainge calling my phone? Like, that’s when I was like, ‘Woah, woah.’ Nah, no Illuminati’s going to be calling me. I don’t know how they got my number. I was like ‘bruh, I did not leak this sh*t.’“

What’s interesting is that various pro-Drake X accounts highlighted a particular part of Lucian Grainge’s alleged response to Drake’s lawsuit, where he said that his focus at UMG is on creating a global strategy to shape UMG's future. “In light of this responsibility, the proposition that I am in the weeds as to the release and promotion of any particular sound recording, from the thousands of UMG releases throughout the world, is farcical,” it reads. It should be noted that whatever DJ Whoo Kid said in this particular interview hasn’t been vetted or verified.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & The Misogynoir In The Way People Talk About Her

Whoo Kid Claims Hip-Hop Is Suffering On The Charts Without Drake

Elsewhere in the interview, Whoo Kid explained how he felt that Kendrick only had a “moment” during the rap beef, from the success of “Not Like Us” and the Super Bowl while Drake’s absence has harmed hip-hop’s dominance on the charts. With ICEMAN on the way, it will be the ultimate test to see whether Drake’s commercial presence stands as strong as it once as before the beef. Check out Whoo Kid’s comments above. 

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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