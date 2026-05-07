DJ Whoo Kid Says Lucian Grainge Mysteriously Called Him After Drake’s “Push Ups” Dropped

This music industry is shady, for sure, but getting a call from the most powerful man within the field because of a DJ drop? That’s wild. During a recent interview with Diverse Mentality, DJ Whoo Kid delved into the backstory surrounding Drake’s use of his DJ drop on his Kendrick Lamar diss song, “Push Ups.” It became one of the most memorable parts of the single musically, yet the most controversial. Apparently, the inclusion of that drop alone triggered an ominous call from Lucian Grainge.

“He put me on a diss song? I thought it was going to be a regular, a hot record,” Whoo Kid said. “But then he [dropped] ‘Drop and Give Me 50,’ he did the whole G-Unit, like the whole aura, the whole energy, and then he leaked it. I’m like, yo, why is like Lucian Grainge calling my phone? Like, that’s when I was like, ‘Woah, woah.’ Nah, no Illuminati’s going to be calling me. I don’t know how they got my number. I was like ‘bruh, I did not leak this sh*t.’“

What’s interesting is that various pro-Drake X accounts highlighted a particular part of Lucian Grainge’s alleged response to Drake’s lawsuit, where he said that his focus at UMG is on creating a global strategy to shape UMG's future. “In light of this responsibility, the proposition that I am in the weeds as to the release and promotion of any particular sound recording, from the thousands of UMG releases throughout the world, is farcical,” it reads. It should be noted that whatever DJ Whoo Kid said in this particular interview hasn’t been vetted or verified.

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