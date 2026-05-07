drake kendrick beef

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DJ Whoo Kid Says Lucian Grainge Mysteriously Called Him After Drake’s “Push Ups” Dropped
DJ Whoo Kid shares some insight on the inclusion of his DJ drop on Drake's "Push Ups.
By
Aron A.
May 07, 2026