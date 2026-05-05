Jack Antonoff Reveals How One Text Message Led To Kendrick Lamar Relationship 

Sounwave deserves his dues, am I right? Kendrick Lamar’s long-time collaborator has played a critical role in the impeccable career trajectory we’ve witnessed since the Kendrick Lamar EP. And in a lot of ways, his role with Kendrick and TDE as a whole contributed to how they developed such consistent quality with each release.

Sounwae also helped bring Jack Antonoff into Kendrick’s creative world. During an interview with Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the Taylor Swift collaborator and Bleachers member explained how that creative relationship was all a coincidence that started with a text from Sounwave.

“I have a band with a guy named Sounwave and a guy named Sam Dew. Wave grew up with Kendrick and has produced all his albums, and they were upstairs at Electric Lady one day, and I was downstairs working on something, and Wave texted me,” Antonoff recalled. “He's like, 'Come upstairs and mess around.' I go upstairs, start playing some chords. Didn't leave for three years."

For Kendrick, Sounwave wasn’t just a collaborator responsible for his biggest hits but someone who also brought along other collaborators to the fold, such as Jack Antonoff. Antonoff’s relationship with Kendrick birthed a large portion of GNX–roughly 11 out of 12 songs, and even the ominous “6:16 In LA,” which he produced alongside Sounwave.

Jack Antonoff Discusses “Secret World” With Kendrick Lamar