Ebro Enrages The Internet After Calling Michael Jackson's "Thriller" The "McDonald's Of Albums"

Ebro is someone who has never shied away from having some controversial opinions. That has been especially true as of late with the arrival of his new show with Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez.

With Drake's ICEMAN on the way, listeners are preparing themselves for the hot takes that are about to take place. However, in the meantime, Ebro is delivering some painful commentary that is already making waves on social media this morning.

In the midst of the discourse surrounding Michael Jackson and his career, Ebro offered his unfiltered take on Thriller. Thriller is considered by many to be the greatest pop album of all time. In fact, some would say it is the greatest album of all time, regardless of genre. Despite this, Ebro is not a fan.

During yesterday's show, Ebro asked Peter Rosenberg if there is any overarching meaning or concept to Thriller. When Rosenberg admitted there isn't one, the former Hot97 host likened the album to "McDonald's."

Ebro On Thriller

Subsequently, Ebro went on to note how there are three skips in a row on the album. While he acknowledges there are some big songs, he just feels like the album isn't what people portray it to be.

As you can imagine, this hot take created a bit of a firestorm over on social media. Fans love Michael Jackson, and they weren't going to stand for any Thriller slander. At this point, hating on Thriller comes across as a contrarian take for the sake of being contrarian.

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The Internet Reacts

Below, you can find numerous reactions on social media. These reactions are mostly on the side of outrage. There is this sense that Ebro and his co-hosts are simply looking to engagement farm these days. Ultimately, this kind of punditry is going to garner some criticism. We see it in the sports world all the time, and now, it is extending to the world of music.