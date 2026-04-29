Lil Zay Osama Indicted On Federal Kidnapping & Robbery Charges

Lil Zay Osama has faced his fair share of legal woes throughout his career. Now, he can add one more to the list. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 28-year-old rapper is among six men who have been hit with kidnapping and robbery charges in a federal indictment. The other suspects include Khiell Dukes, Anthony Ramsey, Dashun Brown, David Franklin, and Jalen Chambers. Dukes is Lil Zay Osama's brother, while Ramsey is his half-brother. Another man was arrested yesterday (April 28) with charges pending.

Federal prosecutors accuse the group of carrying out a home invasion in Winnetka this March. During it, they allegedly demanded access to a computer, online cryptocurrency accounts, and a safe. Allegedly, one of the suspects posed as a food delivery driver before they all entered the home at gunpoint.

The charges were announced yesterday by U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros’ office. Reportedly, they follow an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Winnetka Police Department.

Lil Zay Osama Legal Issues

"By immediately deploying targeted federal resources to this investigation and working closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners, we were able to swiftly disrupt a violent criminal conspiracy and remove dangerous individuals from the streets in a matter of days," Boutros said in a statement.

If convicted, the suspects face a maximum sentence of life behind bars. They've all pleaded not guilty to their charges. Lil Zay Osama is currently scheduled to appear in court on May 12.