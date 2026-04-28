Drake Fan Breaks Down In Tears As Rapper Drives By His Car

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
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Drake is currently working on his new album "ICEMAN," and in the midst of all of this, the fans are getting a bit weepy.

Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and when you occupy that space, adoring fans will follow. With the artist looking to drop ICEMAN in a couple of weeks from now, there is no denying that fans have become even more fanatical as of late.

His ICEMAN sculpture in downtown Toronto was the perfect example of this. Fans gathered around the sculpture with mallets and blow torches so that they could get to the release date faster. It was an impressive showing, and it proves that despite everything that has happened, Drake remains someone who is adored.

With that being said, the man's mere presence can apparently drive a grown man to tears. Case in point, a video hit social media on Monday evening, depicting a man driving his car down the street where Drake lives in Toronto.

In the clip, Drake's envoy of black SUVs can be seen driving past at unusually fast speeds. From there, the man begins to cry, noting that Drake was in one of the vans. The artist's presence makes him emotional, and it almost feels like some sort of parody.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

Drake Fans Are Something Else

Whether or not Drake ends up disappointing fans like the man above remains to be seen. There is still a lot that needs to be figured out about ICEMAN. We don't have a lead single, and we don't even have the cover art. At this point, the album is still shrouded in mystery despite all of the promotion we've seen over the past few months.

Whatever the case may be, this is going to be a fascinating rollout. Drake has not dropped a solo project since the release of For All The Dogs back in 2023. Fans are expecting him to drop something that showcases his hunger to be the best. The last few albums have shown artistic stagnation. Now, they want something a bit more creative and daring.

Read More: Beyoncé’s "Lemonade" Is 10 Years Old & Still Feels Like A Cultural Reset

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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