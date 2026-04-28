Drake Fan Breaks Down In Tears As Rapper Drives By His Car

Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and when you occupy that space, adoring fans will follow. With the artist looking to drop ICEMAN in a couple of weeks from now, there is no denying that fans have become even more fanatical as of late.

His ICEMAN sculpture in downtown Toronto was the perfect example of this. Fans gathered around the sculpture with mallets and blow torches so that they could get to the release date faster. It was an impressive showing, and it proves that despite everything that has happened, Drake remains someone who is adored.

With that being said, the man's mere presence can apparently drive a grown man to tears. Case in point, a video hit social media on Monday evening, depicting a man driving his car down the street where Drake lives in Toronto.

In the clip, Drake's envoy of black SUVs can be seen driving past at unusually fast speeds. From there, the man begins to cry, noting that Drake was in one of the vans. The artist's presence makes him emotional, and it almost feels like some sort of parody.

Drake Fans Are Something Else

Whether or not Drake ends up disappointing fans like the man above remains to be seen. There is still a lot that needs to be figured out about ICEMAN. We don't have a lead single, and we don't even have the cover art. At this point, the album is still shrouded in mystery despite all of the promotion we've seen over the past few months.