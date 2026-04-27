DJ Akademiks Predicts First Week Sales Numbers For Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
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Drake is going to be dropping "ICEMAN" in a few weeks from now, and DJ Akademiks has some interesting predictions.

With Drake looking to drop ICEMAN on May 15, there is now all sorts of speculation about how this album is going to perform. Will it outsell Kendrick Lamar's GNX? Will Drake get back to the sounds that made him famous? Can he become the biggest artist in the world again? These are all questions that will be answered in due time.

While fans wait for the project, the speculation surrounding the ICEMAN is in full swing. DJ Akademiks has become a public mouthpiece for the diehard Drake fans. He is the person who is going on stream every night and revealing what he wants to see from the artist.

Furthermore, no one is more confident in this album being a success than Akademiks. He has full faith that Drake can get back to being the artist he was before the beef. A confident artist who could give you a chart-topping hit or two or three or even four.

During a recent stream, Akademiks theorized what kind of numbers Drake would get in his first week on the charts. This led to a bold prediction in which AK claimed Drake could do between 400K and 600K. It's a broad range, but one that other fans believe in.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

ICEMAN Coming Soon

This would easily outsell Kendrick Lamar, who did 320K first week with GNX. Of course, there was no rollout for GNX. The album came out with no promotion. No heads up. It was a project that fans did not know about until it eventually hit streaming services.

Drake has had about a year's worth of promotion for this new project. The anticipation has been building, and his fans want to dive into whatever he has in store for them.

If he starts to bring out the album bundles, then his sales will go up even more. Subsequently, he is expected to go on tour, which could prove to be one of the biggest of his career.

Read More: Beyoncé’s "Lemonade" Is 10 Years Old & Still Feels Like A Cultural Reset

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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