DJ Akademiks Predicts First Week Sales Numbers For Drake's "ICEMAN"

With Drake looking to drop ICEMAN on May 15, there is now all sorts of speculation about how this album is going to perform. Will it outsell Kendrick Lamar's GNX? Will Drake get back to the sounds that made him famous? Can he become the biggest artist in the world again? These are all questions that will be answered in due time.

While fans wait for the project, the speculation surrounding the ICEMAN is in full swing. DJ Akademiks has become a public mouthpiece for the diehard Drake fans. He is the person who is going on stream every night and revealing what he wants to see from the artist.

Furthermore, no one is more confident in this album being a success than Akademiks. He has full faith that Drake can get back to being the artist he was before the beef. A confident artist who could give you a chart-topping hit or two or three or even four.

During a recent stream, Akademiks theorized what kind of numbers Drake would get in his first week on the charts. This led to a bold prediction in which AK claimed Drake could do between 400K and 600K. It's a broad range, but one that other fans believe in.

ICEMAN Coming Soon

This would easily outsell Kendrick Lamar, who did 320K first week with GNX. Of course, there was no rollout for GNX. The album came out with no promotion. No heads up. It was a project that fans did not know about until it eventually hit streaming services.

Drake has had about a year's worth of promotion for this new project. The anticipation has been building, and his fans want to dive into whatever he has in store for them.