The Weeknd is feeding into the album hype once more by teasing a brand-new song. Taking to his Instagram per Hip Hop N More, the Canadian superstar dropped an extended snippet of a collaboration he's got coming with Brazilian singer Anitta.

He played it live in front of tens of thousands of people during his most recent tour stop in Rio de Janeiro. What's more is that The Weeknd also displayed what looks to be the accompanying visuals for the single.

They were directed by iconic Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike and take on an animated/Anime direction. The Weeknd, who already possesses dozens of hits, may have another one on his hands.

The track has a synth-heavy instrumental and nocturnal feel, somewhat similar to the duo's previous collaboration, "Sao Paulo." As a result, it's got us wondering if it's a sequel-like track. The song also appears to be titled "Rio," which is of course another Brazilian city.

But the crowd seemed to really enjoy the unreleased record, and we hope it comes very, very soon.

Is The Weeknd Dropping A New Album?

It just might though as The Weeknd has been seemingly hinting that he's in the process of making another album. During one of his other shows for this latest leg of the After Hours Til Dawn tour, the Hurry Up Tomorrow artist said that he's been "cooking" and that he's got some "sh*t for you."

Fans were already speculating this even before this not so subliminal hint. They took notice of some new photos that didn't say much of anything. However, they still theorized that Abel was teasing something big and potentially on purpose to step on Drake's toes.

They do have beef, but we aren't going to put that much stock into that, unless he drops this track on May 15. In our opinion, The Weeknd is far away from announcing a new LP, especially since HUT dropped just over a year ago in January.