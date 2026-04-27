The Weeknd Teases Unreleased Song During Rio Show Amid Album Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo
The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 21, 2023.
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Weeknd has been dropping some subliminal and not so subliminal hints that a new album is in the works recently, including this snippet.

The Weeknd is feeding into the album hype once more by teasing a brand-new song. Taking to his Instagram per Hip Hop N More, the Canadian superstar dropped an extended snippet of a collaboration he's got coming with Brazilian singer Anitta.

He played it live in front of tens of thousands of people during his most recent tour stop in Rio de Janeiro. What's more is that The Weeknd also displayed what looks to be the accompanying visuals for the single.

They were directed by iconic Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike and take on an animated/Anime direction. The Weeknd, who already possesses dozens of hits, may have another one on his hands.

The track has a synth-heavy instrumental and nocturnal feel, somewhat similar to the duo's previous collaboration, "Sao Paulo." As a result, it's got us wondering if it's a sequel-like track. The song also appears to be titled "Rio," which is of course another Brazilian city.

But the crowd seemed to really enjoy the unreleased record, and we hope it comes very, very soon.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

Is The Weeknd Dropping A New Album?

It just might though as The Weeknd has been seemingly hinting that he's in the process of making another album. During one of his other shows for this latest leg of the After Hours Til Dawn tour, the Hurry Up Tomorrow artist said that he's been "cooking" and that he's got some "sh*t for you."

Fans were already speculating this even before this not so subliminal hint. They took notice of some new photos that didn't say much of anything. However, they still theorized that Abel was teasing something big and potentially on purpose to step on Drake's toes.

They do have beef, but we aren't going to put that much stock into that, unless he drops this track on May 15. In our opinion, The Weeknd is far away from announcing a new LP, especially since HUT dropped just over a year ago in January.

Moreover, he has suggested that he won't be making new music under his iconic moniker again. With that possibility, we feel he's still sharpening his new sound. But at the end of the day, we don't know, although it is fun to speculate.

Read More: Beyoncé’s "Lemonade" Is 10 Years Old & Still Feels Like A Cultural Reset

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
The Weeknd Live Concert in Monterrey Music The Weeknd Teases The Conclusion To His "After Hours" Trilogy With New Trailer
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0