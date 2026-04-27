Samuel Monroe Jr. Of “Menace II Society” Fame Is On Life Support

BY Cole Blake
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Samuel Monroe Jr.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Samuel Monroe Jr. (aka "Caffamilliano") arrives at the 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
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In addition to Menace II Society, Samuel Monroe Jr. acted in several other popular films and TV shows from the 1990s.

Samuel Monroe Jr., the actor best known for his role in the 1993 film, Menace II Society, is on life support, according to his mother, Joyce Patton. She provided the news on his condition in a post on Facebook, over the weekend.

“Please pray for Samuel Monroe Jr. my son who is now on life support,” she captioned a pair of pictures of Monroe. “God don’t make no mistakes but he is gracious and I am humbly asking for his mercy and grace for Sam. I love you son… to the moon and back 100 times.” In one of the pictures, he appears to be in a hospital bed.

Fans in the comment section shared supportive messages for the family. "Joyce, May God grant Samuel healing and your family peace that surpasses all understanding," one user wrote. Another added: "Definitely Praying Mrs. Patton!!!!! He Means a Lot to Us Too!"

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Why Is Samuel Monroe Jr. In The Hospital?

While Patton didn't provide any further details about her son's hospitalization, Monre's wife, Shawna Stewart, clarified that he is battling meningitis in a statement to Complex. “Around 18 months ago, Samuel was in Las Vegas filming, and unfortunately, that is where he contracted meningitis,” Stewart told the outlet. “He went to several different hospitals, where his condition was repeatedly misdiagnosed and because of this negligence, the meningitis went untreated for eight months.”

Stewart added that, once doctors "finally identified" the infection, it had “already spread not only to his spine but also to his brain.” She ended by asking that Monroe's fans “keep him in their prayers, as Samuel remains on life support due to meningitis.”

In addition to Menace II Society, Samuel Monroe Jr. appeared in a number of other popular films from the 1990s. They include Set It Off, Tales from the Hood, and The Players Club, among others. He also has credits in TV shows, such as Out All Night and NYPD Blue.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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