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Samuel Monroe Jr.
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Samuel Monroe Jr. Of “Menace II Society” Fame Is On Life Support
In addition to Menace II Society, Samuel Monroe Jr. acted in several other popular films and TV shows from the 1990s.
By
Cole Blake
April 27, 2026