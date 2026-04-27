DJ Akademiks Reveals How XXXTentacion Brought Him And Drake Together

There is no hiding the fact that DJ Akademiks is a huge Drake fan. At times, fans have questioned just how objective he can be, given how close he is to the Canadian megastar.

Years ago, Drake was telling Akademiks to "dip from my live." It felt as though he had no interest in the hip-hop commentator. However, over the years, that has changed. Ak has an inside track on Drizzy's next moves. While Drake won't share everything with Akademiks, there is no denying that they have a working relationship.

During a recent stream, Akademiks decided to tell the story of how he and Drake ended up getting connected to one another. As it turns out, it all has to do with XXXTentacion. If you remember, X had a feud with Drake. Eventually, when X died, some felt that Drake might be taking posthumous shots.

Eventually, Drizzy reached out to Akademiks to clear things up and get on the same page.

Drake's Relationship With DJ Akademiks

Akademiks used this story to show that he and Drake aren't exactly super close. He noted that some people think he is in the artist's inner circle when that is not the case. Instead, the artist was mostly reluctant to confide in him.

Going into ICEMAN, there is no doubt that Akademiks has been on the frontlines of coverage. For the most part, he has been positive about the album and suggests that this project is going to be huge for the artist. Whether or not the LP lives up to the hype is still something that remains to be seen.

To Akademiks' credit, he was critical of Drake during the beef with Kendrick Lamar. He felt as though Drake made some serious missteps and that those missteps are still being felt.