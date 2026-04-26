DJ Akademiks Says Kendrick Lamar Left Hip-Hop Directionless After Drake Beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are still the main topic of conversation for hip-hop Stans, so much so that even fake albums are confusing folks' timelines. But DJ Akademiks misses a time in which this wasn't the case, and he blames the former for this much more than the latter.

During a recent livestream caught by CY Chels on Twitter, he spoke with What's The Dirt about various Drizzy-related topics, including his new album ICEMAN. Ak thinks this will set hip-hop back on a proper course, as he thinks K.Dot wanted to "Watch The Party Die" instead of leading the culture forward after beating the Toronto artist.

"After Kendrick did his thing in the battle and dropped GNX, he basically says 'Watch The Party Die,' and nobody acknowledged that was probably the worst ideology to exist," he remarked. "'Watch The Party Die' was actually watching the culture of hip-hop die, watching music that existed in all facets and forms die. You can't kill something without giving an alternative, and all he wanted to do was kill it.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

"I get it," Ak acknowledged. "There's a lot of people saying we rock with people like Kendrick, we rock with some of the woke stuff, the 'He's super cultural' thing, whatever you want to say that's defined as... What do we do now? 'I didn't think that far.' That's the problem... They kept d**k-riding, 'Dot era.' There's no Dot era... What's the next step? [...] He don't give a goddamn f**k, he's just doing whatever the f**k he wants. He's left the people in shambles."

"We're looking for Drake to give us a bridge to a f***ing time machine to literally three to four years ago, when we felt it was a little nicer," Akademiks continued. "The f***ing Grinch came through, destroyed Christmas, told us we're watching the party die. Where is the next iteration of this? [...] I understand there's different perspectives on hip-hop. There's always going to be a counter. I'm not knocking that. My thing is... There's no instructions coming. There's nothing left. If we're waiting on Kendrick, it's not going to happen. So the entire music form is waiting to see if Drake can kind of restore the feeling."